BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — University of California, Berkeley administrators have reinstated a Palestinian history class amid an outcry over its suspension last week.
The school’s social science dean announced Monday in a letter to faculty that the ethnic studies class was reinstated after the teacher revised the course description.
The dean suspended the Tuesday night class last week after receiving a complaint from Jewish and civil rights groups that the course syllabus for “Palestine: A Colonial Settler Analysis” appeared to describe a politically motivated, anti-Semitic class. The dean said the class wasn’t formally vetted to ensure it wasn’t espousing a single political viewpoint.
The suspension triggered protests from critics who said the action threatened academic freedom.
The one-unit class is taught by student Paul Hadweh, who demanded an apology from administrators Monday.
