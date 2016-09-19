BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — University of California, Berkeley administrators have reinstated a Palestinian history class amid an outcry over its suspension last week.

The school’s social science dean announced Monday in a letter to faculty that the ethnic studies class was reinstated after the teacher revised the course description.

The dean suspended the Tuesday night class last week after receiving a complaint from Jewish and civil rights groups that the course syllabus for “Palestine: A Colonial Settler Analysis” appeared to describe a politically motivated, anti-Semitic class. The dean said the class wasn’t formally vetted to ensure it wasn’t espousing a single political viewpoint.

The suspension triggered protests from critics who said the action threatened academic freedom.

The one-unit class is taught by student Paul Hadweh, who demanded an apology from administrators Monday.