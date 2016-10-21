BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Fraternity and sorority parties at UC Berkeley have been banned amid reports that two female students were sexually assaulted last week at off-campus fraternities.

KNTV reports (http://bit.ly/2epy1uD ) Interfraternity Council President Daniel Saedi and Panhellenic Council president Divya Thomas announced the suspension of “all social events until we can reevaluate our risk management practices and care for those who have been affected,” on a Facebook page this week.

The same day as the sexual assault reports, a misdemeanor sexual assault and a felony sex crime were logged by Berkeley police. There have 61 reported sexual assaults throughout the city over the past six months, including within the university’s jurisdiction.

Voluntarily shutting down fraternity parties is unusual, but not unheard of. After a reported sexual assault at Emory University in Atlanta, the Intrafraternity Council in 2014 issued a self-imposed suspension of all social activities.

