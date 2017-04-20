BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — University of California, Berkeley officials say they have a “grave concern” of violence on campus if Ann Coulter follows through on her threat to speak next week on campus.
Officials instead are proposing an alternate date next month.
Chancellor Nicholas B. Dirks said Thursday that police have “very specific intelligence regarding threats” and urged the conservative author to come May 2 instead.
UC Berkeley announced a day earlier that it was calling off Coulter’s planned April 27 speaking event because of security concerns, prompting Coulter to say she plans to come anyway.
Dirks said Coulter’s reaction led him to launch an expanded search for an “appropriate, protectable venue.”
