TORONTO (AP) — Toronto police say an Uber driver is facing charges after a woman was allegedly kidnapped.
Police said in a statement Tuesday an 18-year-old woman ordered an Uber ride on Sunday afternoon and was picked up as arranged by a man in the Canadian city.
Investigators allege he engaged her in inappropriate conversation, made unwanted advances, refused to let her out of the car, and tried to forcibly take her to a location other than her destination.
They say the woman managed to escape and call police.
Sukhbaj Singh, 24, from Belleville, Ontario, is charged with forcible confinement, kidnapping, and assault.