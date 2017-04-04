CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina Uber driver has been arrested after police say they found a fake police badge and loaded gun inside his vehicle.
Folly Beach Public Safety tells news outlets 57-year-old David Stanley Hubbard was running sirens in his 2007 Honda Pilot when he picked up passengers from downtown Charleston on Saturday.
The passengers say Hubbard discussed “killing people and chasing murderers.” They jumped out of the car when he came to a red light and flagged down police.
Police say they found a fake U.S. Marshal badge, plug-in police lights, a stolen license plate, handcuffs and a semi-automatic pistol with two loaded magazines.
Most Read Stories
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- Judge to Trump: No protection for speech inciting violence
- Seattle mayor drops property-tax plan, now seeks county sales tax to fight homelessness
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Belfair homeowner arrested after intruder fatally shot while taking shower
Hubbard was being held on $100,000 bond on charges of impersonating a police officer and carrying concealed weapons. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.