Nation & World U.S. official tells AP death toll in Texas immigrant smuggling case rises to 10 after 2 die at hospital Originally published July 23, 2017 at 12:44 pm Share story By The Associated Press SAN ANTONIO (AP) — U.S. official tells AP death toll in Texas immigrant smuggling case rises to 10 after 2 die at hospital. The Associated Press View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.