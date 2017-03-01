Tyrese Gibson is off the market once again.
The actor and model shared a video on Instagram that included a series of photos from a Valentine’s Day wedding. He says he tried to keep the wedding a secret, but is opening up after the news got out.
Gibson doesn’t mention the name of his new bride in the video, but did offer a bit of a description. He says his wife has grace and elegance and is “college educated with multiple degrees.” He says she will serve as an example to his 9-year-old daughter Shayla. Gibson was married to Shayla’s mother, Norma Mitchell, from 2007 to 2009.
Gibson says celebrity Pastor Creflo Dollar offered advice in a pre-marital session, telling the couple to “focus on the gift of the present.”
Most Read Stories
- It’s official: You can’t take Seahawks’ Richard Sherman seriously anymore | Matt Calkins
- Nearly half of local millennials consider moving as Seattle-area home costs soar again
- At $2,200 each, tiny houses can shelter the homeless | Op-Ed
- Taco truck, stuck in Seattle’s big I-5 closure, opens for lunch anyway
- Superwealthy entrepreneur decides to 'go all out' with property-tax plan to fight Seattle homelessness
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.