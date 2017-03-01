Tyrese Gibson is off the market once again.

The actor and model shared a video on Instagram that included a series of photos from a Valentine’s Day wedding. He says he tried to keep the wedding a secret, but is opening up after the news got out.

Gibson doesn’t mention the name of his new bride in the video, but did offer a bit of a description. He says his wife has grace and elegance and is “college educated with multiple degrees.” He says she will serve as an example to his 9-year-old daughter Shayla. Gibson was married to Shayla’s mother, Norma Mitchell, from 2007 to 2009.

Gibson says celebrity Pastor Creflo Dollar offered advice in a pre-marital session, telling the couple to “focus on the gift of the present.”