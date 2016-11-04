NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say two Newark police officers are expected to recover after being stabbed while trying to break up a large fight.
Officials say both officers have been taken to a hospital early Friday with non-life threatening injuries and a suspect is in custody.
Police say the officers were intervening in a fight at around 3 a.m. when the attack took place.
Police haven’t released the names of the officers or the suspect.
Most Read Stories
- Girl’s remains found in concrete-laden tote container in Everett home
- NFL tells Seahawks it blew a few calls in Sunday's loss to Saints
- Political mailer from conservative group tells if you and your neighbors have voted
- Lynnwood eager for growth and transformation that light-rail station will bring VIEW
- Vancouver, B.C., home sales fall 39% as new rules chill market
Additional details are expected to be released later Friday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.