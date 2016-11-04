NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say two Newark police officers are expected to recover after being stabbed while trying to break up a large fight.

Officials say both officers have been taken to a hospital early Friday with non-life threatening injuries and a suspect is in custody.

Police say the officers were intervening in a fight at around 3 a.m. when the attack took place.

Police haven’t released the names of the officers or the suspect.

Additional details are expected to be released later Friday.