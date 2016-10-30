CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Two people were killed and four people were injured during an early morning shooting in suburban Washington.
Prince George’s County police say officers found six victims after shots were fired around 2:45 a.m. at an apartment complex in Capitol Heights.
Police have not identified the victims, but police say one of the two people killed was a teenager. Detectives are working to identify suspects.
___
Most Read Stories
- Look honestly at why your boyfriend hasn’t told his parents about you | Dear Carolyn
- Dante Pettis’ punt return, late defensive stand give Huskies a 31-24 win over Utah
- UW's Chris Petersen on Huskies' 31-24 victory at Utah: 'This to me is the real football — real Pac-12 football' WATCH
- Live updates: Washington at Utah | No. 4 Huskies face big test against No. 17 Utes
- Ballot catch-up: Your guide to the candidates and issues
This story corrects dateline, location throughout
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.