CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Two people were killed and four people were injured during an early morning shooting in suburban Washington.

Prince George’s County police say officers found six victims after shots were fired around 2:45 a.m. at an apartment complex in Capitol Heights.

Police have not identified the victims, but police say one of the two people killed was a teenager. Detectives are working to identify suspects.

