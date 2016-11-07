POWELL, Ohio (AP) — Four manatees rescued near Florida have arrived at an Ohio zoo.
Officials at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium say two of them are twins rescued after their mother was killed in a boat strike last month in the Florida Keys. They’re named Millennium and Falcon.
The others were rescued from Outer Clam Bay in Naples and Stuart Canal.
As part of the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership, the zoo provides a temporary home for rescued manatees until they’re ready to be returned to the wild.
It recently transferred a male manatee rescued in 2014 to the Miami Seaquarium. He’s expected to be released in Key Largo in January.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature says the wild manatee population is decreasing and the species is considered vulnerable.
