LINDENWOLD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say twin baby girls found unresponsive in a New Jersey apartment have died.

Police responded to a 911 call Wednesday morning from a unit at a Lindenwold apartment complex and found the unresponsive 7-month-old girls. They were pronounced dead a short time later.

Camden County prosecutors say the cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

Neighbor Ebony Bell told the Courier-Post that the children’s mother exited the home appearing distraught and their grandmother was kept from entering. She says officials then carried out two black bags.

Investigators later carried large paper bags out of the apartment.