HOMESTEAD, Pa. (AP) — People inside a Pennsylvania mental health facility have told a TV station that a man with a knife has stabbed at least two people after barricading himself on an upper floor.

WTAE also reports from text messages and other information it has obtained from people inside the building at Turtle Creek Valley Mental Health/Mental Retardation in Homestead that the armed man has been subdued.

Police are not yet commenting on the large law enforcement presence at the hospital Friday afternoon.