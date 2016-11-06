For the traditional TV news outlets, Tuesday is the equivalent of the Super Bowl, as their hours of extended coverage will reach more viewers with election-results coverage than any other night of the year.

Based on the record-breaking ratings for the presidential debates and all-time audience highs for the cable news networks in the past year, it’s likely that Tuesday will be the most-watched night of election coverage ever.

The record for election coverage is 71.5 million viewers who watched across 13 networks in 2008 when President Obama was elected, according to Nielsen.

The expected audience for election-night coverage offers the cable-news networks and the broadcast-news divisions a major showcase for their on-air talent and resources.

Other networks and programs are also trying to cash in. ABC’s daytime program “The View” will go live on Lifetime. CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert will react in real time to the news in a live special on Showtime. MTV will cover the vote from its old “Total Request Live” studio in Times Square. BuzzFeed will feature its political reporters in coverage from its New York headquarters, which will be streamed over Twitter.

Vice Media’s nascent cable network Viceland is using the election to try a live telecast — an election edition of the comedy show “Desus & Miro.”

“It’s a defining night for a news division,” said Steve Capus, executive editor of CBS News. “All of your MVPs are in the game. Everything was done for years now leads up to this moment.”

CBS will give prime-time exposure to its “CBS This Morning” team of Charlie Rose, Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell on election night. CBSN, the division’s digital channel, is expecting record traffic from viewers who want to stream coverage over the web.

NBC News will transform the area surrounding its Rockefeller Center headquarters into “Democracy Plaza,” bathing it with red, white and blue lights. The blue-and-red Electoral College map — first conceived at NBC 40 years ago — will take shape in the skating rink for coverage on NBC and MSNBC.

ABC News will stream coverage throughout the day on Facebook Live before heading to its Times Square Studio for prime-time coverage.

Fox News will use a new studio on election night that will allow its anchors Bret Baier and Megyn Kelly to have easier access to its “decision desk” — where analysts pore over the voting results and decide when to call a state and its electoral votes for one of the candidates.

The election has also become a business bonanza. The strong demand for advertising time on election night is consistent with what the networks have received throughout the year for the debates. Cable news networks have been the major beneficiaries. CNN is expected to reach $1 billion in profit this year. Fox News profit is projected to reach $1.67 billion, according SNL Kagan. MSNBC profit is expected to increase 19 percent, to $279.6 million.