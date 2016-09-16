More than 100,000 people — teachers, military officers, judges, airline employees, even baklava salesmen — have been arrested or fired, all on accusations of connections to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

ISTANBUL — Candan Badem teaches history at a university in southern Turkey, is a socialist and does not believe in God. But he lost his job and was hauled in by the police and accused of being a loyalist to an Islamic cleric who lives in exile in Pennsylvania.

The evidence against him: a book written by the cleric, Fethullah Gulen, was found in his office.

“It was like a bad joke,” said Badem, who says he believes the real reason he was targeted was that he signed a petition opposing the government’s war with Kurdish militants in the southeast. “What kind of reason can this be, for an academic to have a book? It is like the darkness of the medieval ages.”

Two months after a failed military coup, for which officials have blamed disciples of Gulen, a wide-scale purge led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reached witch-hunt proportions, according to critics. More than 100,000 people — teachers, military officers, judges, airline employees, even baklava salesmen — have been arrested or fired, all on accusations of connections to Gulen, who steadfastly denies any involvement in the coup.

Gulen, 75, a moderate Islamist theologian who runs a network of schools and charities around the world, including in the United States, was once an ally of Erdogan’s before a bitter rift a few years ago. Now Erdogan calls him a terrorist.

In its early stages, the purge was supported by many of Erdogan’s opponents, who long chafed under what they called the president’s growing authoritarianism but who said Gulen’s influence within society needed to be wiped out.

Now, though, many have turned against the president, saying he is using the failed coup as a pretext for enhancing his power and is wielding a state of emergency to target critics of all stripes, beyond the rule of law.

“After the coup, there was a moment of national unity, as Erdogan reached out to his secular opponents for reconciliation,” said Mustafa Akyol, a leading Turkish columnist who contributes opinion pieces to The New York Times and who initially supported the purges. “That was the hope. But now that spirit is increasingly fading, and there is justified worry that the purges may ultimately serve to cleanse the state of all critics.”

Erdogan has recently expanded the purge beyond even the pretense of going after Gulenists, removing Kurdish mayors and thousands of teachers in the southeast.

“He is openly purging the democratic society,” said Baskin Oran, a retired professor and prominent writer. “Anyone who opposes him. This is as clear as day.”

Oran said he lost his job in 1980, after a military coup and subsequent purge of leftists, but eventually was reinstated. “Even under martial law, I was able to go to court and get my job back,” he said. This time, under Erdogan, he said, the government wants its critics to “get out of the way for the rest of their lives.”

Turkish officials have lately acknowledged they may have gone too far, and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has said crisis centers will be set up in every Turkish province to handle claims from those who feel they have been unfairly accused.

But Erdogan and his subordinates have been unapologetic about the severity of the purges, and they contend that most, if not all, of the people under suspicion for connections with the plot have been treated fairly.

“If anybody has any relations with this group of people who intended a coup d’état, we will never accept their excuses if we have enough evidence,” the deputy prime minister, Numan Kurtulmus, said in an interview with The New York Times Editorial Board on Sept. 7. Asked how thousands could be summarily dismissed before investigations had even begun, he said: “We obey the rule of law. The rule of law is still clear. After investigations, the courts will decide individual cases.”

In Turkey these days, there are many ways to lose your job or land in jail: holding a mortgage from the bank affiliated with Gulen; current or past enrollment in one of the cleric’s many schools; or simply owning a book or subscribing to a newspaper published by the Gulenists.

License plates with the letters FG, which might suggest an allegiance to Gulen, draw scrutiny from officials. The president has called on Turks to inform on fellow citizens, and so the whispered word of a neighbor with a grudge could be enough to land someone in jail. So could a post on Twitter.

If police cannot find you, they may look for a relative. That happened with Hakan Sukur, a former top soccer player who had fled to the U.S.; his father was arrested instead. Rather than focusing on people directly accused of participating in the coup plot, the purges have swept through the entire community of people who may have once been sympathetic to the ideas of Gulen.

Searching for historical parallels, analysts have made comparisons with Joseph McCarthy’s anti-Communist witch hunt in 1950s America, the Stalinist purges of the 1930s and the Cultural Revolution in China in the 1960s and ’70s.