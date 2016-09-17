ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — The capital of Turkmenistan, a country largely closed to outsiders, has opened a $2.3 billion terminal at its international airport in the shape of a flying falcon.
The terminal, whose roof in profile resembles a bird with spread wings, adds to Ashgabat’s vast array of idiosyncratic buildings.
The terminal that officially opened on Saturday is designed to process at least 1,600 passengers every hour.
Strict visa regulations in Turkmenistan mean relatively small numbers of tourists and businessmen ever visit the isolated, energy-rich Central Asian nation.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle becomes No. 1 U.S. market for Chinese homebuyers
- Garfield football team takes knee during national anthem prior to game Friday night WATCH
- Open ‘safe places’ in Seattle, King County for heroin use, task force says VIEW
- Seahawks safety Earl Thomas didn't shower after Sunday's game because he was so disappointed in his play WATCH
- Black Men Uniting event at Seattle’s John Muir Elementary canceled due to security threat
In 2013, the Guinness World Records recognized Ashgabat as having the greatest density of marble-clad buildings — estimated at more than 540. Many official buildings are noteworthy for literal or eccentric designs. The state publishing house, for example, is in the shape of a book.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.