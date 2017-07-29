ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — The Central Asian country of Turkmenistan has banned most locals in its major cities from using their cars for a day in a bid to promote cycling and healthy lifestyles.

Residents of the capital, Ashgabat, and regional cities were told not to use their vehicles between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday without express permission as the government staged mass cycle rides. Top officials were expected to take part.

The mayor’s office in Ashgabat called on residents to park their cars, saying that “on all roads, only bicycles will be operating.” It wasn’t immediately clear what sanctions would be levied on those did use their cars.

Many residents commuted to work on foot Saturday as temperatures reached 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40.6 Celsius).