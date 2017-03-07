ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s military says the Turkish, U.S. and Russian chiefs of military staff are meeting in southern Turkey to discuss developments in Syria and Iraq.
The surprise meeting between Turkey’s Gen. Hulusi Akar, the U.S. Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joe Dunford, and Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, is underway on Tuesday in the Mediterranean coastal city of Antalya.
Turkey’s military announced the meeting in a brief statement. It comes amid renewed Turkish threats to hit U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish targets in the northern Syrian city of Manbij.
The U.S. and Turkey are also discussing plans to recapture the Islamic State’s self-declared capital of Raqqa in Syria. Turkey strongly opposes the involvement of Syrian Kurdish forces in the operation.
Most Read Stories
- Hit man in San Antonio murder-for-hire slaying set to die
- Exhausted mom needs sleep before marriage crumbles | Dear Carolyn
- Dick’s Drive-In to open new location — and you can vote on where
- Is your kid absent more than classmates? School ‘nudge’ letters tell parents just how much VIEW
- AG Bob Ferguson: Trump’s original travel ban was indefensible; we’re reviewing the new one
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.