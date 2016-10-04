ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish military officials say two Syrian opposition fighters and a Turkish soldier were killed in clashes with Islamic State militants in northern Syria. At least 18 IS fighters were also killed.

The officials said on Wednesday that the two rebels were killed in battles southwest of the town of al-Rai, during which the Turkish backed-opposition forces took control of four residential areas: Turkmen Bari, Kuaybah, Boztepe and Hardanah.

Separately, a Turkish soldier was killed and three others were slightly wounded in fighting in the opposition-held area of Ziyara, which a group of IS militants tried to infiltrate.

The Turkish military officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Turkey sent troops and tanks into Syria in August to help Syrian rebels re-take IS strongholds near the border.