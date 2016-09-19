ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkeys’ president has announced a new push by Turkish forces and Syrian rebels aimed at capturing a town held by the Islamic State group.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the Syrian opposition forces, backed by Turkish troops and tanks, are determined to advance toward al-Bab to clear the region of terror threats.
The Turkish leader said on Monday that the offensive will last until the area “is no longer a threat” to Turkey.
Last month, Turkey for the first time sent tanks across the border into Syria to help rebels clear territory of IS militants and to contain the expansion of a Syrian Kurdish militia.
Most Read Stories
- Garfield football team takes knee during national anthem prior to game Friday night WATCH
- Parenthood: tough act in money juggling | Money Makeover
- Black Men Uniting event at Seattle’s John Muir Elementary canceled due to security threat
- Seahawks Tyler Lockett, Thomas Rawls leave game with injuries, both questionable to return vs. Rams
- Are low earners in Seattle moving up or moving out? | FYI Guy
Erdogan’s announcement comes as a fragile cease-fire, brokered by the United States and Russia and now in its seventh day, has mostly held despite numerous violations.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.