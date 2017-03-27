ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish pop singer and 28 other people, mostly journalists, are being tried on terrorism charges for alleged links to a U.S.-based Muslim cleric blamed by Turkey for a failed coup attempt.
The trial of Atilla Tas and other suspects, many of whom worked for media companies associated with cleric Fethullah Gulen, began Monday in Istanbul. They face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of membership in “an armed terrorist organization.”
Tas wrote a newspaper column and posted satirical tweets about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose government has arrested 41,000 people in a massive crackdown after the insurrection on July 15.
Erdogan says the crackdown is necessary to restore stability to Turkey. His critics say many people have been unfairly targeted.
Most Read Stories
- Milo Yiannopoulos at UW: A speech, a shooting and $75,000 in police overtime
- Alex Tizon, former Seattle Times reporter who won Pulitzer Prize, dies at 57
- Best way to slow aging? Exercise, but not just any kind
- Wave goodbye: Live Seafair hydroplane-race TV coverage sputters out after 66 years VIEW
- Nurses gain traction in Legislature on bills to address ‘dangerous’ staffing
Gulen has denied involvement in the coup attempt.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.