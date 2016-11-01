ISTANBUL (AP) — An opposition newspaper in Turkey is remaining defiant a day after the detention of its chief editor and at least 12 senior staff.
Tuesday’s edition of Cumhuriyet newspaper — one of Turkey’s oldest — ran the headline: “We won’t give in.” Tuesday’s columns of two of its detained writers were left blank.
The Istanbul prosecutor’s office says the detentions followed an investigation into the left-leaning and secularist paper’s alleged support to the movement led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen — accused by the government of masterminding the July 15 coup attempt — and the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party. The paper rejects the accusations.
The detentions drew widespread international criticism, including from the United States and the European Union.
