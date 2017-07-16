ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s main opposition party says the government is blocking a full investigation into last summer’s failed coup attempt.
Bulent Tezcan, the spokesman of the Republican People’s Party, said the government was using the commemorations for the anniversary of the failed July 15, 2016, coup to “write a fabricated history.”
Turkey blames U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen for the botched coup attempt. He denies the allegations.
Tezcan said inquiries into how Gulen’s network allegedly rose within the state were obstructed to hide the “political side” of the coup and to protect the current government.
Most Read Stories
- Fox Business show slams Seattle as ‘socialist hellhole’
- Jury awards more than $15M to family of unarmed black man killed by SWAT sniper in Fife
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- ‘Life is ridiculous’: Why two dozen Lamborghinis rolled through downtown Seattle VIEW
- Before fatal shooting, police called to Charleena Lyles’ apartment 23 times
Tezcan, speaking Sunday to The Associated Press, says “the facts need to come out for the sacred memory of the 250 martyrs” — those who died resisting the coup.