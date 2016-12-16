ISTANBUL (AP) — A deadly car bomb attack hit the central Anatolian province of Kayseri on Saturday morning, according to Turkish media reports.

State-run Anadolu Agency said the car bomb went off at an entrance gate of Erciyes University, hitting a public transportation bus that included on-leave soldiers among its passengers.

The report said the explosion had caused casualties but did not give a toll. Police and ambulances rushed to the site of the blast.

Kayseri Governor Suleyman Kamci said the “car bomb exploded beside a bus” and had caused fatalities. “Unfortunately we have martyrs and wounded,” he said in remarks carried by the private Dogan news agency.

Turkey’s prime ministry office imposed a temporary black out on coverage of the explosion and urged the media from to refrain from publishing anything that may cause “fear in the public, panic and disorder and which may serve the aims of terrorist organizations.”