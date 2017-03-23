ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A senior official says Turkey is taking steps to keep Istanbul’s main airport and its national carrier, Turkish Airlines, outside of the scope of new aviation restrictions imposed by the United States and Britain.
Foreign Ministry Spokesman Huseyin Muftuoglu on Thursday criticized the two countries for not consulting with Turkey before deciding to ban some electronics, including laptops, on board flights from some airports in the Middle East and north Africa, including Istanbul.
Muftuoglu said taking measures “against people that pose a threat instead of punishing normal passengers would be more effective.”
The spokesman also claimed Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport was one of the safest in the world.
Most Read Stories
- 'I'm amazed tourists ever come back': Your comments on Seattle's poor tourism survey
- Nathan Hale's Michael Porter Jr. asks for release from Washington
- Rare, often fatal, respiratory disease carried by mice — hantavirus — confirmed in King County
- AP Exclusive: Before Trump job, Manafort worked to aid Putin VIEW
- Measles cases in South Lake Union: Were you exposed?
More than 40 people were killed last year in an attack on the airport that was blamed on the Islamic State group.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.