ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has rejected a resolution by the U.S. House of Representatives that condemned violence by Turkish bodyguards against protesters during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Washington last week.
A Turkish Foreign Ministry statement released late Thursday described the resolution as “one-sided” and “distorted the facts.”
Turkish security officials were seen on video hitting and kicking protesters who had gathered outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence. The incident caused outrage in the United States and House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday demanded that Turkey condemn the violence and apologize.
Turkey has blamed the violence on U.S. authorities who they claimed failed to take necessary measures outside the residence. This week, Turkey summoned the U.S. ambassador to protest what it called “aggressive and unprofessional actions” of U.S. security personnel.
