ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says prosecutors in Istanbul are demanding 40 consecutive life sentences for the man who attacked a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s celebrations, killing 39 people.

Abdulkadir Masharipov, an Uzbek citizen, was caught on Jan. 16 after evading police for more than two weeks. The Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Anadolu Agency said Tuesday that prosecutors want separate life sentences on charges of attempting to overturn Turkey’s constitutional order as well as for each of the 39 victims. Masharipov also faces separate charges for membership in a terror group, the attempted murder of 79 people wounded in the attack and other charges.

The indictment needs to be approved by a court before a trial begins.