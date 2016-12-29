ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey says Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group should withdraw from Syria and a nationwide cease-fire should come into effect before the end of the year.
The Iran-backed Hezbollah has sent thousands of fighters to Syria to back President Bashar Assad’s forces.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with the Turkish A Haber news channel on Thursday that Ankara and Moscow are close to reaching an agreement on a nationwide cease-fire. Turkey would serve as guarantor of rebel compliance, while Russia would guarantee adherence by the government.
He says Iran stated during talks earlier this month in Moscow that it will act as a guarantor for the Syrian government as well as allied Shiite groups, including Hezbollah.
