ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey has denied allegations by a human rights group that police have tortured or abused detainees following the failed coup attempt.

An Interior Ministry statement on Tuesday criticized a Human Rights Watch report detailing 13 alleged abuse cases since the July 15 coup attempt as “one-sided and baseless.”

The ministry said only two of the abuse claims included concrete information and argued they were misrepresented. The ministry rejected allegations that one detainee was hospitalized after being beaten, insisting that he lost his balance and fell down stairs because he had been fasting.

The statement also noted that many suspects were detained after clashes with security forces and may have sustained wounds during the struggle.

At least 270 people were killed and more than 2,000 people injured during the coup attempt.