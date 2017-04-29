ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey has passed two new decrees — one that expelled more than 4,000 civil servants and another that banned television dating programs.
The country’s Official Gazette published the decrees Saturday evening. The first named thousands of civil servants to be dismissed, including nearly 500 academics and more than 1,000 Turkish military personnel. The decree also reinstated 236 people to their jobs.
The second decree, among other things, bans radio and television programs for “finding friends and spouses.”
The state of emergency that followed last summer’s coup attempt has allowed the Turkish government to rule by decrees. Since then, more than 47,000 people have been arrested and 100,000 have been purged for alleged connections to terror organizations.
Most Read Stories
- 2017 NFL draft: Live Seahawks updates from the final day, rounds 4-7
- First reaction: Seahawks select 6 players in second and third rounds of NFL Draft
- Starbucks' Dragon Frappuccino is new 'secret' drink craze
- Seahawks trade with Falcons, 49ers to move out of first round of 2017 NFL Draft, now have 10 picks WATCH
- Woman stabbed to death in Ballard
Turkey says U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen orchestrated the coup attempt. He denies the allegations.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.