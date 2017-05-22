ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says authorities have partially destroyed the upscale Istanbul nightclub where an Islamic State extremist killed 39 people during New Year’s celebrations.

The Anadolu Agency says parts of Reina nightclub, on the shores of the Bosporus, were demolished Monday by Istanbul’s municipality, which cited a breach of construction regulations. Piles of rubble were left on the ground of the nightclub close to a bridge across the Bosporus.

The surprise move came as questions remained on the future of the club that has been closed since the Jan. 1 shooting claimed by IS. The dead included 25 foreign citizens.

The attacker, Abdulkadir Masharipov, an Uzbek citizen, is to go on trial for the attack on Dec. 11.