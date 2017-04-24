ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s military says its warplanes have carried out airstrikes against what it says are Kurdish rebel positions in northern Iraq and in northeastern Syria.
A military statement says the targets that were hit in the early hours of Tuesday were located on the Sinjar Mountain in northern Iraq and also in a mountainous region in Syria.
The statement says the operations were conducted to prevent the infiltration of Kurdish rebels, weapons, ammunition and explosives from those areas into Turkey.
Ankara says members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, are finding sanctuaries in neighboring Iraq and Syria, among those countries’ own Kurdish minorities.
Most Read Stories
- New wife feels sting of inheritance-plan snub | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- Fishing 101 can help parents cope with daughter’s nasty ‘best friend’ | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle’s March for Science draws thousands on Earth Day — including a Nobel Prize winner WATCH
- Cowlitz Tribe opening $510M casino complex they hope will draw 4.5M visitors
There was no immediate word on possible casualties.
Turkey has long claimed Iraq’s Sinjar region was becoming a hotbed for PKK rebels.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.