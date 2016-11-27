ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish authorities have detained two reports working for foreign news organizations in southeast Turkey, the latest journalists taken into custody in the government’s sweeping crackdown following July’s failed coup.
BBC Turkish reports that correspondent Hatice Kamer was detained Saturday in the town of Sirvan to cover a recent mine collapse on Nov. 17 where 11 bodies have been recovered so far. Voice of America reports that its freelance reporter Khajijan Farqin was detained the same day in Diyarbakir. No reason was given for either detention.
Turkish authorities haven’t immediately commented on the detentions.
Earlier this month, 52-year-old French journalist Olivier Bertrand was also detained in nearby Gaziantep and subsequently deported.
Most Read Stories
- Working-class whites voted for a president who will sap health care, wages | Paul Krugman / Syndicated columnist
- One of the oldest, biggest pines in the Pacific Northwest is dead
- ‘Hawk House’ goes dark: Seahawks-themed Christmas light show too much for quiet Kirkland neighborhood VIEW
- At Boeing’s 777X wing factory, robots get big jobs WATCH
- Huskies show Cougars who’s boss, bolster their case for playoff spot | Larry Stone
Dozens of journalists have been detained and hundreds of media outlets shut down as part of the post-coup clampdown.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.