ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says authorities have detained another two mayors belonging to the pro-Kurdish party on terrorism-related charges.
Anadolu Agency says Ahmet Turk, the mayor of the southeastern city of Mardin, and Emin Irmak, mayor of the nearby town of Artkulu, were both detained Monday.
The detention of Turk, who was a former head of a pro-Kurdish party that was shut down on terrorism-related charges in 2009, comes after he was dismissed from his post by the Interior Ministry last Thursday and his replacement by a government-appointed trustee.
The ministry also sacked and replaced the mayors of the southeastern provinces of Van, Siirt and Tunceli, all of whom were later arrested.
Most Read Stories
- Watch: Doug Baldwin throws TD pass to Russell Wilson for Seahawks vs. Eagles. Yes, really. WATCH
- Seahawks' C.J. Prosise will be sidelined 'a while'; Earl Thomas, DeShawn Shead also injured vs. Eagles WATCH
- C.J. Prosise, Earl Thomas leave Seahawks-Eagles game with injuries, returns questionable
- Thousands circle Green Lake as antidote to Trump VIEW
- Seattle sports world reacts as Seahawks face injury concerns following win over Eagles
Several pro-Kurdish politicians have been arrested during the state of emergency declared after July’s failed coup.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.