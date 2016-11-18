ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says 76 academics have been detained at a university in Istanbul as part of the ongoing investigation into the movement allegedly responsible for an attempted coup.

The Anadolu Agency reported that detention warrants were issued Friday for 103 employees Yildiz Technical University on charges of “membership in an armed terrorist organization.”

Police arrived on campus in the morning, searched offices and held 73 people. Another two people in Istanbul and a third person in Ankara were detained in the afternoon.

The government of Turkey has arrested nearly 37,000 people, fired or suspended 100,000 more from government jobs and shut down scores of outlets on charges of terrorism following the failed July coup.