ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s official news agency says a man has been arrested on suspicion of terror propaganda for wearing a T-shirt with the word “hero” on it while attending a relative’s court hearing linked to last year’s failed coup.
Anadolu news agency said Thursday that the man was detained Monday in Ankara. His arrest comes days after an ex-soldier on trial for allegedly trying to capture or kill President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the coup attempt appeared in court wearing a similar T-shirt. Several others have also been detained for their choice of clothing.
Turkey says the coup was orchestrated by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. Gulen denies the allegations.
Erdogan has said he wants hundreds of people on trial over alleged links to Gulen to wear a common outfit.
