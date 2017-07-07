JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — One of the Pennsylvania residents arrested last summer outside the Holland Tunnel in a pickup truck with a cache of weapons says he wanted to turn back after hearing talk about loading a shotgun.
Dean Smith testified Thursday that he tried to convince John Cramsey to turn around but didn’t stop the car while the pair and a woman were heading to New York to rescue a teenager from a drug den.
Smith says he came along to film a video interview with Cramsey but grew fearful after hearing Smith instruct Kimberly Arendt on how to load a shotgun.
Smith and Arendt have struck a deal to avoid a trial but Cramsey has rejected a plea.
He is an anti-drug activist whose daughter died of a drug overdose last year.