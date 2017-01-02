WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish authorities have charged a Tunisian citizen with murder in the stabbing death of a 21-year-old Polish man on New Year’s Eve, a case that sparked violent protests over the weekend.

The trouble began Saturday evening when the Pole, identified only as Daniel, got into a quarrel with the employees of a kebab restaurant in Elk, in northeastern Poland.

Prosecutor Wojciech Piktel said Monday that investigators are still unsure of all the circumstances, but it appears Daniel took two bottles of a beverage from the restaurant without paying. In the ensuing brawl, a 26-year-old cook in the restaurant used his knife to deliver two fatal stabs to Daniel.

The following evening people protesting the man’s death threw stones at store windows and at police, sparking the arrest of 28 people.