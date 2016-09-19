TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in Tulsa are releasing audio and video recordings showing the fatal police shooting of a black man whose SUV had stalled on a city street.
The footage is expected to be released during a news conference Monday afternoon.
Authorities haven’t yet said whether 40-year-old Terrence Crutcher had a weapon when he was shot Friday while reaching into his stalled SUV.
Authorities say the shooting occurred after an officer stopped to investigate the vehicle and that Crutcher approached after officers arrived to assist. Police spokeswoman Jeanne MacKenzie has said Crutcher refused orders to put up his hands.
Police say Tulsa Officer Betty Shelby fired the fatal shot, while Officer Tyler Turnbough used a stun gun on Crutcher.
The U.S. Department of Justice has been asked to help investigate the shooting.
