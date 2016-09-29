TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A Tulsa police officer is expected to plead not guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the death of an unarmed black man when she makes her first appearance before a Tulsa County judge.

Tulsa officer Betty Shelby is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday for the fatal shooting two weeks ago of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher. A judge is expected to inform Shelby of the charge against her and set a date for a preliminary hearing, where the court will decide if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.

Shelby’s attorney Scott Wood says his client will plead not guilty.

Prosecutors allege Shelby acted unreasonably when she shot Crutcher after she encountered his vehicle abandoned on the street.

Shelby, who is white, told investigators she feared for her life.