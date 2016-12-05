MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Administrators at Tufts University say the Massachusetts school has suspended all social activity at its fraternities for the rest of the semester after receiving several reports of hazing and sexual misconduct.

A campus-wide email sent Friday says the school in Medford has launched “multiple investigations of several Greek organizations.” It says the school has issued “cease and desist” orders to four fraternities.

Administrators say all fraternities will be required to participate in sexual misconduct prevention training, an alcohol education session and training with a national hazing prevention expert.

The InterFraternity Council has voluntarily suspended all social activity by all fraternities.

Administrators say the steps have been implemented as “interim measures pending the outcome of the current investigations” and don’t “preclude further appropriate action being taken by the university.”