NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel says Tucker Carlson is claiming the weeknight host slot recently vacated by Greta Van Susteren.

He will take over the 7 p.m. Eastern hour on Nov. 14, the network said Thursday. The name of the new program was not announced.

Carlson, who joined Fox News as a contributor in 2009, is a co-host of “Fox & Friends Weekends” and regularly appears on the network’s other shows. Before joining Fox News, he was a host on both CNN and MSNBC.

Carlson, 47, also is the editor-in-chief and a founder of the conservative news site, “The Daily Caller.”

“On The Record,” the show Van Susteren hosted, has been temporarily hosted by Brit Hume since her abrupt exit from the network in September after 14 years.

