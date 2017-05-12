More than 90 lawsuits involving landowners opposing the federal seizure of their property in South Texas remain open from 2008. Their resistance have the support of many Texas politicians and could delay any construction for years while lawsuits wind through the court system.

LOS EBANOS, Texas — One of the principal barriers to President Donald Trump’s border wall begins in Aleida Garcia’s expansive backyard.

She and her husband have built a small park alongside some scrubland on their 30 acres, and they enjoy a panoramic view of the Rio Grande Valley. They say they will fiercely resist any effort by the federal government to take over their property, the continuation of a fight that began a decade ago.

And they are not alone. More than 90 lawsuits involving landowners opposing the federal seizure of their property in South Texas remain open from 2008. The property owners have the support of many Texas politicians in a state where land ownership has an almost mythic resonance, and their opposition to a border wall could delay any construction for years while lawsuits wind through the court system.

Trump and John F. Kelly, the Homeland Security secretary, have said they can build a wall in 24 months, even though Congress did not include any funding for construction in its latest spending bill. Fresh legal challenges, along with the existing ones, make that timetable highly unlikely.

The landowners’ strategy is clear: Use the courts to forestall construction and try to outlast the tenure of Trump.

Indeed, those closest to the perceived dangers of illegal immigration are providing perhaps the most formidable opposition to the president’s plans. They are well aware that their land has become a major point of transit for drug traffickers and smugglers, and some have been victims of crime. But they also believe that the border is already heavily patrolled, by drones, federal agents and the local authorities, and contend that a wall would have mainly a symbolic value at the cost of their land.

While Trump made a border wall central to his presidential campaign, the concept is not new. In 2006, at the urging of Congress, President George W. Bush signed the Secure Fence Act, which mandated building physical structures to stop illegal crossings by people and vehicles. Nearly 700 miles of wall and fencing was ultimately built, mainly on federal land in California and Arizona.

But the government has taken very little land in Texas, which has 1,254 miles of the border with Mexico, most of it privately owned.

“Here in Texas, we take the concept of private property very seriously,” said Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat whose district includes nearly 300 miles of the border with Mexico. “We take pride in our land, which has often been passed down for generations. And Texans stand up for ourselves when the federal government tries to take what is ours.”

Garcia’s case shows how difficult seizing private land can be. Nearly a decade ago, officials from the Department of Homeland Security tried to take parts of her land in order to build a border wall. Garcia fought back in court, and this year the government decided that it didn’t need her property after all.

But now, she thinks, Trump’s plans could again imperil her land. “We’re just waiting and watching as they start talking again about building a wall,” she said.

Trump’s proposed wall would run through a vast swath of the Rio Grande Valley. In March, the Homeland Security Department issued a request for proposals to build a “physically imposing” wall on the border with Mexico. More than 100 vendors have submitted proposals, and department officials say they may notify winning contractors as early as next week. The construction of several wall prototypes is supposed to begin in San Diego this summer.

In addition, Trump wants to hire 20 lawyers to obtain land in the Southwest on which a wall or other security facilities can be built.

The Rio Grande Valley is among the busiest smuggling routes on the Mexican border. Last year, Border Patrol agents seized 326,393 pounds of marijuana, second only to the agency’s Tucson sector. It also seized about 1,460 pounds of cocaine, the most of any sector. Nearly 187,000 illegal border crossers were apprehended here in 2016, the most of any Border Patrol sector.

In documents presented to Congress, the Border Patrol has identified the Rio Grande Valley as a priority for new border fencing.

While the government has been able to persuade some landowners to give up land for barriers and walls, many of them balked, forcing the government into court to contest what landowners considered to be the unjust taking of their property. Over 300 condemnation cases went to court, records show. In total, the government spent at least $78 million to acquire land where fencing is now in place, according to congressional documents.

Efrén C. Olivares, a lawyer with the Texas Civil Rights Project in Alamo, Texas, said the federal government was likely to face similar opposition if it tried to construct a border wall in the area again.

“The sheer volume of condemnations the government will have to bring will bring significant delays,” said Olivares, whose organization represents several property owners here.

For landowners like Garcia, the decision to oppose the wall was about more than money. The property where she lives has been in her family’s possession since the late 1700s. The wall, she said, would have split the land where the little park she built sits, and would cut off access to the river.

“The Border Patrol said they would have built a gate in the wall so we could access the rest of our property, but who wants to do that?” she said.

Garcia said she had seen her share of drug smuggling and people crossing the border illegally. But she said the government should increase the number of Border Patrol agents and the use of security technology in the area rather than build a wall.

While lawsuits are one obstacle to building a wall, the local geography is another, more permanent one.

The Rio Grande cuts a winding path through most of the area and spills over from the riverbed during heavy rains, prompting flooding and erosion that complicate construction.

Lawsuits and geography aside, another obstacle to the wall is bipartisan opposition from the Texas congressional delegation.

Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican, has questioned the effectiveness of a border wall, telling reporters, “I don’t think we’re just going to be able to solve border security with a physical barrier because people can come under, around it and through it.”

Others are more blunt.

“It’s a stupid, stupid idea and a waste of taxpayers’ money,” said Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Texas, whose district includes a broad swath of the border. “We don’t need a wall with Mexico. It’s our ally and one of our largest trading partners.”