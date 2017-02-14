WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department has racked up $1.5 million in overtime costs while assisting the Secret Service since President Donald Trump was elected in November.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says he’s confident the money will be reimbursed by the federal government. The county’s administrator, Verdenia Baker, says she hopes he’s correct.

The Palm Beach Post (http://bit.ly/2kmo6Z1 ) reports the county has sent letters to federal officials seeking reimbursement for security costs during a five-day Trump visit to his south Florida estate called Mar-a-lago in November. The costs were originally estimated at $250,000, but Bradshaw says it will be closer to $300,000.

Bradshaw says the security costs are amounting to about $60,000 a day during Trump’s visits. Trump stayed at Mar-a-lago 16 days in December. He has returned for two weekends so far in February.

