WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives and Records Administration says President Donald Trump’s tweets are considered presidential records that need to be preserved for historic purposes, but officials have yet to say whether his administration needs to preserve even altered or deleted tweets.
After a misspelled statement from Trump’s private Twitter account was altered Saturday and later deleted, an archives spokeswoman said Monday that officials had yet to say whether those records are also subject to preservation.
Trump tweeted the day after his inauguration that he was “honered” to serve the American people. The tweet was later corrected to “honored” and then later removed entirely.
Archives spokeswoman Miriam Kleiman said that presidential tweets, like all electronic communications “created or received” by the president or his staff, are considered presidential records.
Most Read Stories
- Man shot at UW no racist, friends insist, despite shooter’s claim
- We need real solutions to vehicle campers | Editorial
- Crowd comparison: Inauguration Friday and women's march Saturday
- Man struck, killed by Link light-rail train in Rainier Valley
- Will Seahawks keep Luke Willson? That's among questions facing tight end position in offseason
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.