WASHINGTON — President Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch, a fast-rising conservative judge with a writer’s flair, to the Supreme Court on Tuesday night, setting up a fierce fight with Democrats over a jurist who could shape America’s legal landscape for decades to come.

At 49, Gorsuch is the youngest Supreme Court nominee in a quarter-century. He’s known on the Denver-based 10th Circuit Court of Appeals for clear, colloquial writing, advocacy for court review of government regulations, defense of religious freedom and skepticism toward law enforcement.

“Judge Gorsuch has outstanding legal skills, a brilliant mind, tremendous discipline and has earned bipartisan support,” Trump declared, announcing the nomination in his first televised prime-time address from the White House.

Neil Gorsuch BORN: Aug. 29, 1967, Denver, Colo. EDUCATION: 1988 - B.A., Columbia University; 1991 - J.D., Harvard Law School; 2004 - D.Phil., University of Oxford CURRENT JOB: 2006-present: Judge, United States Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit (appointed by President George W. Bush) JOB HISTORY: 2005-2006: Principal deputy, associate attorney general, Department of Justice; 1993-1994: Law clerk, Supreme Court Justices Byron White and Anthony Kennedy, U.S. Supreme Court; 1995-2005: Private law practice. FAMILY: Wife, Louise; two daughters, Emma (born 1999) and Belinda (born 2001). Gorsuch’s mother, Anne Gorsuch Burford, was the first female head of the Environmental Protection Agency, under President Reagan. The Associated Press

Gorsuch’s nomination was cheered by conservatives wary of Trump’s own fluid ideology. If confirmed by the Senate, he will fill the seat left vacant by the death last year of Antonin Scalia, long the right’s most powerful voice on the high court.

With Scalia’s widow, Maureen, sitting in the audience, Trump took care to praise the late justice. Gorsuch followed, calling Scalia a “lion of the law.”

Gorsuch thanked Trump for entrusting him with “a most solemn assignment.” Outlining his legal philosophy, he said: “It is the rule of judges to apply, not alter, the work of the people’s representatives. A judge who likes every outcome he reaches is very likely a bad judge.”

Some Democrats have vowed to mount a vigorous challenge to nearly any nominee to what they view as the court’s “stolen seat.” President Obama nominated U.S. Circuit Court Judge Merrick Garland for the vacancy after Scalia’s death, but Senate Republicans refused to consider the pick, saying the seat should be filled only after the November election.

Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer said he has “serious doubts” that Gorsuch is within what Democrats consider the legal mainstream, saying he “hewed to an ideological approach to jurisprudence that makes me skeptical that he can be a strong, independent justice on the court.”

Trump’s choice of Gorsuch marks perhaps the most significant decision of his young presidency, one with ramifications that could last long after he leaves office. After a reality-television buildup to Tuesday’s announcement — including a senior Trump adviser’s saying more than one court candidate was heading to Washington before the event — the actual reveal was traditional and drama-free.

For some Republicans, the prospect of filling one or more Supreme Court seats over the next four years has helped ease their concerns about Trump’s experience and temperament. Three justices are in their late 70s and early 80s, and a retirement would offer Trump the opportunity to cement conservative dominance of the court for many years.

Insiders speculated that this nomination to the Supreme Court is partly about getting the chance to make a second. Trump chose a candidate, they say, with the potential to reassure Justice Anthony Kennedy, the swing vote who holds the balance of power on the court, that it would be safe to retire.

The idea may be to show Kennedy, 80, that should he step down at some point, Trump would select someone to replace him similar to Gorsuch, and not someone so inflammatory or outside the mainstream as to be unacceptable to Kennedy. Gorsuch once clerked for Kennedy, who has shown signs of thinking about retirement, but he also is known to care deeply about the legacy he will leave behind.

Democrats signaled Tuesday night that they would filibuster Gorsuch rather than save that option for the next nomination, as some liberals had quietly urged.

“Everyone involved in the process — the president, the Senate Republicans, the Senate Democrats — needs to fight this nomination with one eye on Justice Kennedy,” said Ron Klain, a senior White House aide who shepherded court appointees for Obama and President Clinton.

Appointed by President Reagan in 1988 after two choices were rejected or withdrew, Kennedy has emerged as the pivotal voice on many critical issues over the past three decades. While voting with the conservative wing on economic issues like Obama’s health-care program, he has sided with liberals on social issues like abortion and gay rights.

Kennedy has been silent about his plans, but it was widely noticed by his fellow justices and other court watchers last fall that he had not hired a full complement of clerks for the next term.

The other court member being watched closely is Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a mainstay of the liberal faction. If Trump were able to replace her, it could be a sea change on the court. Yet even though she appears frail at age 83, Ginsburg has made clear that she is determined not to allow herself to be replaced by a Republican, especially Trump.

It is unusual to filibuster a Supreme Court nominee, but it has been tried before. When Democrats were in charge of the Senate, they made it impossible to filibuster lower-court nominees but not Supreme Court candidates. If Democrats filibuster Gorsuch, Senate Republicans could take that next step and try to eliminate the filibuster for Supreme Court fights too, making the tactic unavailable for the next nomination. Trump already has urged Senate Republicans to do so.

Gorsuch would restore the court to the conservative tilt it held with Scalia on the bench. But he is not expected to call into question high-profile rulings on abortion, gay marriage and other issues in which the court has been divided 5-4 in recent years.

Gorsuch’s writings outside the court offer insight into his conservative leanings. He lashed out at liberals in a 2005 opinion piece for National Review, written before he became a federal judge.

“American liberals have become addicted to the courtroom, relying on judges and lawyers rather than elected leaders and the ballot box, as the primary means for effecting their social agenda on everything from gay marriage to assisted suicide to the use of vouchers for private-school education,” he wrote.

Gorsuch has won praise from conservatives for his defense of religious freedom, including in a case involving the Hobby Lobby craft stores. He voted in favor of privately held for-profit secular corporations, and individuals who owned or controlled them, who raised religious objections to paying for contraception for women covered under their health plans.

The judge also has written opinions that question 30 years of Supreme Court rulings that allow federal agencies to interpret laws and regulations. Gorsuch has said that federal bureaucrats have been allowed to accumulate too much power at the expense of Congress and the courts.

Like Scalia, Gorsuch identifies himself as a judge who tries to decide cases by interpreting the Constitution and laws as they were understood when written. He also has raised questions about criminal laws in a way that resembles Scalia’s approach to criminal law.

University of Michigan law professor Richard Primus said Gorsuch “may be the closest thing the new generation of conservative judges has to Antonin Scalia.”

Gorsuch, like the other eight justices on the court, has an Ivy League law degree. The Colorado native earned his bachelor’s degree from Columbia University in three years, then a law degree from Harvard. He clerked for Supreme Court Justice Byron White, a fellow Coloradan, as well as Kennedy, before earning a philosophy degree at Oxford University and working for a prominent Washington law firm.

He served for two years in George W. Bush’s Department of Justice before Bush nominated him to the appeals court. His mother was Anne Gorsuch Burford, who was head of the Environmental Protection Agency in the Reagan administration.