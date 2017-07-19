BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey town where President Donald Trump has spent weekends at his golf course has received a designation by the Secret Service so it can be reimbursed by the federal government for security costs.

New Jersey Republican Rep. Leonard Lance announced Wednesday the town of Bedminster has been designated a priority for presidential protection.

The government has made $41 million available to cover costs incurred between Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration and Oct. 1. Trump’s residences in New York and Florida have similar designations.

A separate $20 million fund was made available for the period between the election and inauguration.

The group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington said Wednesday it has requested copies of records of Trump’s visitors when the Republican has been at his Bedminster residence, which is on the golf course grounds.

CREW recently was successful in seeking visitor records from Trump’s visits to his Florida resort. Last week a judge ruled those records must be released by Sept. 8.

Bedminster, a town of roughly 9,000 residents about 40 miles from New York, has a 16-member police force. It spent about $9,000 in police overtime combined for two trips by Trump in May and June, according to information provided to The Associated Press in response to a public records request.

Costs incurred by the state police and county law enforcement were not immediately released.

Lance has been instrumental in pushing for Bedminster and Somerset County to be designated for reimbursement.

“The excellent law enforcement personnel in New Jersey have a tremendous duty: assisting the Secret Service in protecting the President and keeping residents safe during President Trump’s visits to New Jersey,” he said in an email Wednesday. “I believe the additional law enforcement expenses are a federal responsibility and I will continue to seek parity for Bedminster and Somerset County.”

Last weekend, Trump was in Bedminster at his golf course to attend the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament. The event drew protesters outside the course grounds — and a few who made their way inside — who criticized the U.S. Golf Association for not moving the event from Trump National after lewd comments Trump made about women came to light during the election campaign.