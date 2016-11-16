WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s promise to “drain the swamp” of Washington might make it difficult for him to fill his administration.

Trump’s ethics plan calls for a ban on all executive-branch officials from lobbying for five years after leaving their government jobs. That’s one of several policies aimed at curbing the influence of lobbyists.

His campaign released his plan three weeks before Election Day.

Now, the Republican president-elect is racing to hire some 4,000 executive-branch employees. His ethics plan could give some job-seekers pause because it limits how they can earn a living when they decide to leave the administration.

“This will have a chilling effect on his hiring, no doubt,” said Paul Miller, who leads the National Institute for Lobbying and Ethics. “We don’t want career politicians.”