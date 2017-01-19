Here's a schedule of events for Thursday, Jan. 19, and Friday, Jan. 20, for the presidential inauguration.

While the official swearing in ceremony for Donald J. Trump and Mike Pence as president and vice president will occur on the steps of the U.S. Capitol at 9 a.m. Friday PST the inaugural events begin on Thursday. (All times PST).

THURSDAY

At 10:30 a.m., a “Voices of the People” event, featuring speakers who applied to the Presidential Inaugural Committee, will speak at the Lincoln Memorial at around 11:30.

President-elect Trump will take part in a wreath-laying event at Arlington National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.

People hoping to catch a peek of the next commander in chief may get their first chance at 1 p.m during a “Make America Great Again!” Welcome Celebration and Concert at the Lincoln Memorial. According to the 58th Inaugural Committee, Trump will speak prior to performances by Toby Keith, Jon Voight, The Piano Guys, Lee Greenwood, RaviDrums, 3 Doors Down, and The Frontmen of Country. Most major networks will carry the event live.

There has been a lot of drama about who will and won’t perform at the Trump inauguration events, so it’s not entirely impossible that some of those names will change even at the last moment.

FRIDAY

If you are not in the other Washington, you can watch the show unfold on most of the major networks: CNN, CBS, ABC, NBC, MSNBC, Fox, which will be covering the full day of events live. You can also watch a live viewing at Town Hall Seattle.

If you’re not near a traditional TV or don’t use them, most major news outlets will also be streaming the coverage online. In addition, sites like Politico and Democracy Now! will be streaming as well, according to WIRED. Or you can watch it on this site at seattletimes.com. Diehard political junkies can also watch events live on the White House website or the Joint Congressional Committee on Inauguration Ceremonies website.

SWEARING IN CEREMONY

The official swearing in ceremony begins with remarks at 8:30 a.m. on the Capitol Steps with the official swearing in ceremony commencing at 9 a.m.

When Trump takes the oath of office: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” Trump’s hand will reportedly be on a family Bible as well as the Lincoln Bible, also used during Obama’s swearing in.

PROCESSION AND PARADE

Following the swearing in of Trump as the nation’s 45th President, Congress will host a lunch inside the Capitol. Then comes the Presidential Procession and the Inaugural Parade down Pennsylvania Avenue from the steps of the Capitol to the White House.

The parade will feature more than 8,000 participants representing 40 organizations, from high school bands to veterans groups.

INAUGURAL BALL CELEBRATIONS

While the evening will be filled with official and unofficial balls, the president, vice president and their families will attend at least two Inaugural Balls: the official “Liberty and Freedom” ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and the “Salute To Our Armed Services Ball,” which will take place at the National Building Museum. For the first time, the Inaugural Committee will allow the official ball to be aired on television. The second ball is by invitation only with tickets provided to free invited guests, including active duty military, Medal of Honor recipients, wounded warriors, veterans, and first responders.

The question about what soon-to-be First Lady Melania Trump will wear to the balls has unleashed lots of speculation among fashionistas, Though some notable designers, such as Tom Ford and Marc Jacobs, said they would not dress Trump’s wife, others such as Carolina Herrera, Diane von Furstenberg and Tommy Hilfiger, have said designers should be proud to dress the beautiful woman.

According to The Telegraph, there has been speculation that the Italian designer, Stefano Gabbana could be involved in Melania’s inauguration look since he took to Instagram after New Year’s Eve to thank Mrs. Trump for wearing a Dolce & Gabbana outfit to a Mar-a-Lago event. It would be somewhat controversial if true, because in the past, first ladies have turned to American designers.

SATURDAY

Trump and Pence will take part on Saturday morning at an interfaith prayer service at Washington’s National Cathedral, a tradition that began with ‘s first inauguration in 1933, that will run from 7 to 8:30 a.m.