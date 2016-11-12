Appointees to key White House jobs like chief of staff and Cabinet posts will help determine whether the Trump administration governs like the firebrand Trump was on the campaign trail or the pragmatist he often appears to be behind closed doors.

WASHINGTON — “Busy day planned in New York,” President-elect Donald Trump said on Twitter on Friday morning, two days after his astonishing victory. “Will soon be making some very important decisions on the people who will be running our government!”

If anything, that understates the gravity of the personnel choices Trump and his transition team are weighing.

Rarely in the history of the American presidency has the exercise of choosing people to fill jobs had such a far-reaching impact on the nature and priorities of an incoming administration. Unlike most new presidents, Trump comes into office with no elective-office experience, no coherent political agenda and no bulging binder of policy proposals. And he has left a trail of inflammatory, often contradictory, statements on issues from immigration and race to terrorism and geopolitics.

In such a chaotic environment, serving a president who is in many ways a tabula rasa, the appointees to key White House jobs like chief of staff and Cabinet posts like secretary of state, defense secretary and Treasury secretary could wield outsized influence. Their selection will help determine whether the Trump administration governs like the firebrand Trump was on the campaign trail or the pragmatist he often appears to be behind closed doors.

One of the influences on Trump could come from an unlikely quarter: President Obama. Meeting in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump said he looked forward “to dealing with the president in the future, including counsel.” A day later, in interviews with The Wall Street Journal and “60 Minutes,” he said he had decided to retain elements of Obama’s landmark health-care law after their conversation — a hint, at least, that he might govern less radically than he had campaigned.

White House officials expressed hope that Obama would be able to impress on Trump the importance of other parts of his legacy, like the Paris climate accord and the Iran nuclear deal. The two will have the kind of peer-to-peer relationship that only fellow presidents can have — something that administration officials hope will appeal to Trump’s pride, as well as his desire to succeed, and make him view Obama less as a rival.

Trump is drawing mainly from a pool of trusted aides and supporters, according to people familiar with the campaign. On Friday, he named three of his grown children — Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric — as well as his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to his transition team, an arrangement that rang alarm bells in D.C. because they will also manage his businesses.

Even within Trump’s tight circle, however, there are sharp differences in ideology, background and temperament that could play out in how the White House deals with Congress and how the United States deals with the rest of the world.

Perhaps the deepest schism is between Stephen K. Bannon, the conservative provocateur and media entrepreneur who was Trump’s campaign chairman, and Reince Priebus, the Republican Party chairman who came to terms with Trump’s candidacy. Both are on a short list for chief of staff, according to people close to the campaign, and whoever is chosen, the other is likely to get another senior White House post.

Bannon, the executive chairman of the conservative website Breitbart News and one-time Goldman Sachs executive, is an avowed enemy of House Speaker Paul D. Ryan.

An anti-establishment verbal bomb thrower with ties to the alt-right movement, Bannon may have little interest in compromising with the Republican-controlled Congress under its current leadership. He is an unabashed critic of the current immigration system and has repeatedly encouraged Trump to appeal to the party’s base in the closing days of the campaign with rhetoric against globalization.

Priebus, a party loyalist who tried to reconcile Republican leaders with their nominee, would most likely build bridges to Ryan and other leaders. A D.C. insider with a reputation for being easy to work with, Priebus would operate a more traditional White House, though given Trump’s flamboyant personality, traditional is a relative term.

In some ways, Bannon and Priebus are proxies for the larger battle over what kind of president Trump will be. Some former Republican officials held out hope that Trump would be receptive to moderating influences, but others worried that he would simply listen to the last person he spoke to.