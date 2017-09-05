Protests are underway after President Donald Trump’s decision to phase out a program for thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the United States illegally as children.
Police in New York handcuffed and removed over a dozen immigration activists who briefly blocked Fifth Avenue in Manhattan in front of Trump Tower. The protest Tuesday began with a march down the street and grew to about 400 people. Some cried as they held hands during a sit-in.
In Chicago, Mayor Rahm Emanuel told youths at a high school with a large number of students in the country illegally that they are welcome. The mayor says Chicago schools will be a “Trump-free zone.”
In Los Angeles, city and county officials plan to express their opposition at midday.
